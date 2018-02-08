Lucy Hale's Choker & More Celeb Jewelry Trends to Shop Before V-Day

  By
  • &

Alanah Joseph | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 11:12 AM

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

You can never have too much love or too many pieces of jewelry.

Right now, celebrities like Lucy Hale, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are saying more is more when it comes to accessories. Big hoops, layers of necklaces, statement pieces—you can't go wrong when you go big.

If you prefer dainty, understated jewelry, you can still join in on the celeb-loved trend—just add more. For example, instead of wearing one gold chain, wear three chains of different lengths for an on-trend, yet simplistic look.

The best part: You can rock this style at any price point. You can either invest in essentials like chains and studs that you'll have forever, or you can shop the sales for those crazy, cool hoops that will transform your outfit without transforming your bank account.

Ready to share the love? Shop celeb jewelry trends below!

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Instagram

More Rings

When it comes to rings, more is more. Just take Jennifer Lopez, who wears three diamond rings of different designs on one hand.

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Tiffany & Co.

Paloma's Melody Ring, $3,000

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Michael Kors

Pavé Rose Gold-Tone Floral Ring, $95

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Instagram

Chunky Hoops

Even if you don't have as many piercings at Beyoncé, large gold hoops of any size are the perfect staple this season.

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Henri Bendel

Pave Petal Huggy Hoop, $58

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Argento Vivo

Chunky Flat C Hoop Earrings, Now $19.99

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Instagram

Layered Chokers

In combination with her large gold hoops, Jordyn Woods is taking a different approach to layering with four necklaces with varying lengths—take note.

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Gorjana

Margo Bar Chain Layered Choker, $85

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Amber Secrets

London Choker Necklace, Now $113

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Instagram

Fringe Choker

While the black choker made its way out of celeb wardrobes, Lucy Hale's necklace with hanging beads is a major trend, and looks great paired with her Alison Lou necklace.

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Uncommon James

Striker Necklace, $78

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Banana Republic

Aligned Marquise Necklace, Now $23

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Instagram

Tassel Earrings

If you're looking for statement jewelry, drop and tassel earrings like Amanda Steele's baby pink beauties remain a great go-to.

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Baublebar

Gabriela Stud Tassel Earrings, $48

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Mignon Negavigan

Madison Earring Red, $250

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Instagram

Hanging Hoops

Jasmine Tookes opts for hoops with a little extra something and its masterful.

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Adornmonde

Multi-Hoop Earrings, $82

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Anine Bing

Mini Cross Charm Earring, $79

ESC: Valentine's Day Jewelry Trends

Skagen

Elin Crystal Circle Earrings, $45

