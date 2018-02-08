Lucy Hale's Choker & More Celeb Jewelry Trends to Shop Before V-Day

You can never have too much love or too many pieces of jewelry.

Right now, celebrities like Lucy Hale, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are saying more is more when it comes to accessories. Big hoops, layers of necklaces, statement pieces—you can't go wrong when you go big.

If you prefer dainty, understated jewelry, you can still join in on the celeb-loved trend—just add more. For example, instead of wearing one gold chain, wear three chains of different lengths for an on-trend, yet simplistic look.

The best part: You can rock this style at any price point. You can either invest in essentials like chains and studs that you'll have forever, or you can shop the sales for those crazy, cool hoops that will transform your outfit without transforming your bank account.