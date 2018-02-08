Marvel Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary With 79 Stars and a Class Photo

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios
In October 2017, 79 actors and filmmakers from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe came together in Atlanta to celebrate 10 years of movie-making history, beginning with 2008's Iron Man. "I literally am in dead center in the front row," says Robert Downey Jr., who made Tony Stark a film legend. "I'm looking around going, 'Any one of these people could be dead center."
Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, admits it's atypical to have so many stars in one room. "It felt like being at the Academy Awards or something. Every person had been in one or all of my favorite films," he explains. "I think everyone was aware this was coming to a close. We'd all been on this remarkable journey together. There was a huge excitement and buzz to that day."
Tom Holland, who joined the MCU as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, was wide-eyed as ever. "There was like a sea of people who I'd grown up watching in one place hanging out," he said. Even Don Cheadle, who's been playing War Machine for eight years, admitted, "There's a ton of fanboy-ing and fangirl-ing going on in that room with each other." Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, said it was a "dream come true" to be in everyone's company.
In addition to the aforementioned actors, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Jeremy Renner, Sean Gunn, Hannah John-Kamen, Zoe Saldana, Angela Bassett, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kurt Russell, Danai Gurira, William Hurt, Karen Gillan, Emily VanCamp, Tessa Thompson, Dave Bautista, Michael Peña, Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Frank Grillo, Letitia Wright, Laurence Fishburne, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Stan, Ty Simpkins, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Wong, Michael Rooker, Vin Diesel, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson and Jeff Goldblum appear in the shoot.
None of the actors appeared in costume, however.
Directors and producers featured in the class photo include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stan Lee, Scott Derrickson, Trinh Tran, Alan Taylor, Brad Winderbaum, Louis Letterier, Jon Watts, Sarah Finn, James Gunn, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Joss Whedon, David Grant, Mitchell Bell, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jeffrey Ford, Peyton Reed, Jonathan Schwartz, Stephen Broussard, Ryan Coogler, Jeremy Latcham, Nate Moore, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Taika Waititi, Erik Carroll, Ryan Meinerding and Craig Kyle. Since Iron Man was released a decade ago, Marvel Studios' feature films have earned $13.5 billion worldwide.
To continue the celebration, the Marvel 10-Year Sweepstakes will take place across social media from Feb. 8 to March 15. Each week of the sweepstakes features a different MCU film.
For details on how to enter the contest, visit the website.