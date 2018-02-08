Amy Schumer Is Overflowing With Confidence in "I Feel Pretty" Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 8:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Does Not Have a Middle Name

Khloe Kardashian, Revenge Body

Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Once Considered Surrogacy

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan Explains Why There's No Full-Frontal Nudity in Fifty Shades Freed

Ever feel undeniably pretty? Amy Schumer's new character has!

Meet Renée, a regular gal who's going about life feeling down on her looks until one day when she hits her head in a spin class and wakes up to find she's basically a supermodel—well, in her own head. 

"She kind of has low self esteem and she really wants to be pretty and just feel all the parts of life that open up to you when you're just gorgeous," the comedian explained to Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show Thursday. Following the fateful injury, "I start seeing myself as a supermodel," Schumer described. "I look exactly the same, but in my mind I am Gisele [Bündchen]."

Photos

Amy Schumer's Famous Fans

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

YouTube

As the trailer chronicles, the newly empowered Renée goes about her days as if absolutely nothing can stop her, strutting into the office, twirling in a bar, telling executives "modeling is an option for her" and confidently stripping naked to give her new beau a "sneak peek."

The movie also stars Emily RatajkowskiAidy BryantBusy Philippsand Michelle Williams. It's expected to hit theaters in June. 

As Schumer said, "It's a really funny and sweet movie that will make us all feel better." Judging by the trailer, we couldn't agree more. 

What do you think of the new trailer? Share with us in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Amy Schumer , Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -