Telli Swift Gets Her Dream Proposal and Kaylin Jurrjens Considers Motherhood on the Season Finale of WAGS Atlanta

Tonight's two-hour season finale of WAGS Atlanta ended with a bang and some bling!

Mom-to-be Telli Swift had more on her brain than just a baby. After waiting on boyfriend Deontay Wilder to propose, Telli considered getting a place of her own to show her boo that she means business.

"I went to look for spots to take myself out of this stressful situation," Telli told Deontay.

Though it seemed like Deontay was pushing back on the idea of marriage, the champion boxer was actually looking at rings.

"I love the girl though. She got my heart. That's my baby, that's my best friend," Deontay told friends C.J. Mosley and Andre Caldwell.

At the couple's sex reveal party Deontay surprised Telli with a big rock and a sweet promise to be the man she's always wanted.