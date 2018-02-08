Priyanka Chopra's Jacket Is a Golden Ticket to Getting Noticed

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Dare to Wear, Proyanka Chopra

NIGNY / Splash News

Priyanka Chopra's wardrobe is quite literally golden.

Earlier this week, the Quantico actress was spotted in New York City, combatting the cold in style. Instead of layering up like Bella Hadid or Victoria Beckham, the star opted for one jacket that popped: metallic puffer jacket from Hunter. Then, she added cropped jeans, ankle boots and Pared Eyewear tortoise sunglasses

While her outfit includes must-have essentials, such as denim and ankle boots, the hero of her look is the epic gold puff coat, which makes her ensemble hard to miss. For one, it's metallic. It also features a fur-lined collared, adding a little lux to the look. Finally, it has a cinched waist, which makes it flattering on the star.

If you love this look, good news: Priyanka's exact jacket is on sale now for $279. Even better news: You can recreate the look at any price point.

Shop the style below!

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Boohoo

Sophie Metallic Padded Jacket, Now $52

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Missguided

Gold Metallic Puffer Jacket, Now $36

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

PrettyLittleThing

Gold Metallic Cropped Puffer Jacket, $68

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Gap

ColdControl Max Oversize Metallic Puffer Jacket, Now $80

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Lazy Oaf

Golden Child Heart Puffer Coat, Now $101

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Dsquared2

Textured Military Jacket, Now $1,067

