Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando Slept Together, Comedian's Widow Reveals

AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, Kobal Collection
Inside Chris Brown's Polarizing Staying Power: How the Controversial Star Has Inexplicably Thrived Post-Scandal
Turns out Quincy Jones wasn't making things up when he suggested Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando once had a sexual relationship.
Pryor's widow Jennifer Lee confirmed the legendary comedian and actor slept together in the 1970s, a little-known part of pop culture history that surprised fans after Jones' wide-ranging interview with Vulture made the rounds Wednesday.
"[Brando] was the most charming motherf--ker you ever met," Jones shared. "He'd f--k anything. Anything! He'd f--k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye."
In response to Jones' statements, Jennifer told TMZ Pryor never hid his bisexuality from their inner circle and detailed his relationships with men in his diaries.
"It was the 70s!" she said. "Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you'd f--k a radiator and send it flowers in the morning."
Pryor and Lee were married in the early 80s and again in 2001 up until his death in 2005. He was married to five different woman and had seven children. Brando, who passed away in 2004 after a storied career in Hollywood, fathered 11 children and wed three times.
Like Lee's claim about Pryor, Brando was also open in discussing his sexuality. "Like a large number of men," he said in a 1976 interview, per People, "I, too, have had homosexual experiences, and I am not ashamed. I have never paid much attention to what people think about me. But if there is someone who is convinced that Jack Nicholson and I are lovers, may they continue to do so. I find it amusing."
nah. that?s not my thing. but if it was, yeah, brando back in the day could get it. https://t.co/XaQi0bMCad— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 8, 2018
Jones' comments on Brando and Pryor's relationship, as well as his alleged romance with Ivanka Trump and criticism of Michael Jackson as "greedy" and The Beatles as the "worst musicians in the world" have sparked plenty of conversation on the internet.
Don Cheadle even joined in, tweeting in response to a fan who asked if he was attracted to Brando, "nah. that's not my thing. but if it was, yeah, brando back in the day could get it."
