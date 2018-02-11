Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and if you love like a Kardashian, you likely have a heart as big as Kim and Kylie's bank accounts.

Making your significant other feel celebrated on V-Day can be tricky, but don't worry dolls, you don't need millions of dollars to make your special someone feel like a star. All you need is a concept that shows you care.

Whether you're an outdoorsy and adventurous couple like Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima or more of a stay-at-home couple like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, we've got you covered with 17 Valentine's Day date ideas inspired by the Kardashians.

Scroll down to check out our romantic, Kardashian-approved suggestions.