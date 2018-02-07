Nicole Richie & Beauty Vlogger NikkieTutorials Swap Makeup Tricks

Nicole Richie always has the best way of putting it.

Case in point: Apply eye shadow "like brushing your teeth but in your crease," she says. If typical YouTube beauty tutorials are hard to follow, the Simple Life star is breaking down one look in her own terms. With the help of beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials, the new face of Urban Decay presents a "Naked Petite Heat sexy, smoldering, sexual makeup look" that's educational, relatable and, in Nicole Richie-fashion, full of erotic innuendo.

"Am I going to look like you after? Nicole asks Nikkie in the video. "Because that's the goal."

The famous YouTuber creates a warm, orangey smoky eye, using Urban Decay's latest launch—a smaller version of the best-selling Naked Heat Eye Shadow Palette ($54). Watch the video for the full tutorial. In the meantime, here are four surprising tidbits we learned from Nikki and Nicole.