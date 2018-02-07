Milo Ventimiglia "Makes It Rain" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

This is Us fans finally found out how Jack Pearson died, and there wasn't a dry eye in America. Cue the waterworks!

On Wednesday, however, Milo Ventimiglia took a break from "making it rain" tears to play a different game of "Make It Rain" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Alongside DJ tWitch, Milo answered trivia questions with the goal of winning $10,000 for his charity of choice. Ellen made it clear though that only Milo would be eligible to win the money.

"You get nothing," she told tWitch. "You work here. We're not allowed to pay you."