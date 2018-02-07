Quincy Jones Claims He Once Dated Ivanka Trump

Quincy Jones claims to have some history with the first family.

The 84-year-old record producer sat down for an interview with Vulture in which he opened up about some of his personal relationships, including one he says he had with Ivanka Trump.

"I used to date Ivanka, you know," he said. "12 years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, 'Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.' I said, 'No problem. She's a fine motherf--ker.' She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though."

He only mentioned one date, and Ivanka has never spoken of it publicly. E! News reached out to her team for further comment.