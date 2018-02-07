Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts Her Blonder and Shorter Haircut: Bangs!

Parker, who's become just as famous for her signature hair looks as she has for her performances, has rocked versions of bangs in the past, including straight-across ones, sideswept ones and airy cheekbone-grazing one.

Still, behind the scenes, Parker is admittedly low maintenance when it comes to her famous mane.

"I don't know how to blow my hair out, never have, didn't care to learn, don't have the time or the temperament," she previously told Refinery29. "For me, I accept my hair as it is. I spend so much time getting my hair done for work that I often just wear my hair in a bun. I just wash my hair at night and sleep on it, and whatever it is [in the morning], it is."