Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts Her Blonder and Shorter Haircut: Bangs!

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 11:06 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is sporting a brand new 'do!

Earlier in the week, the Divorce star got fans' attention with a mystery photo of a pile of hair, suggesting that the star had changed up her typically long wavy tresses. "Not saying anything," she further teased. 

Well, the mystery was solved Tuesday night when the Sex and the City alum stepped out for an appearance on The Tonight Show and simultaneously debuted her fresh cut and color.

Behold: a brighter shade, subtly shorter locks and some fabulous fringe! 

Sarah Jessica Parker

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Parker, who's become just as famous for her signature hair looks as she has for her performances, has rocked versions of bangs in the past, including straight-across ones, sideswept ones and airy cheekbone-grazing one. 

Still, behind the scenes, Parker is admittedly low maintenance when it comes to her famous mane. 

"I don't know how to blow my hair out, never have, didn't care to learn, don't have the time or the temperament," she previously told Refinery29. "For me, I accept my hair as it is. I spend so much time getting my hair done for work that I often just wear my hair in a bun. I just wash my hair at night and sleep on it, and whatever it is [in the morning], it is."

Looking fabulous as always, SJP!

