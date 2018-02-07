Kate Middleton Dresses Her Baby Bump in Blue for Visit to New Addiction Treatment Center

When it comes to outerwear, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is the bonafide queen.

As the latest proof, the future mother of three stepped out in Essex on Wednesday sporting a beautiful royal blue coat by one of her outerwear favorites, Goat, which featured a bow accent on the collar and skimmed over her baby bump. The royal is expecting another little one due in April. Sporting black tights, matching pumps and a coordinating clutch, the expectant duchess dressed simply and chicly to open the Action on Addiction Community Treatment Center in England, for which she serves as patron.

The center, which treats all types of addiction, offers a nine-week self-help recovery program called Clouds in the Community, an alternative to residential treatment. The program is meant to work as a starting point for longer recovery and abstinence.