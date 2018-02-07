Queer Eye Cast on Finding the "Healing Middle Ground" Through Makeovers and Exposure

Bobby continued, "You realize you might have different political views, but at the end of the day we were the same. And I think that's a really necessary thing for the country, for the world, to find the healing middle ground."

Kamaro said Queer Eye first right into the era of the Time's Up movement.

"If you're watching the award shows and you're inspired by these culturally relevant conversations that are happening, you're going to be inspired by Queer Eye. We're talking about [Black Lives Matter], we're talking about supporting women, we're talking about making men better, and that's what we do on this show that's really great while entertaining and having fun."