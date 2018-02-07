Imposters Season 2 Trailer Is Here and Full of Uma Thurman and Plenty of Action

Bumblers, assemble! The season two trailer for Bravo's Imposters is here and the conned Bumblers—played by Rob Heaps, Parker Young and Marianne Rendón are on the move, hoping to catch up to the persona-shifting con artist Maddie, played by Inbar Lavi. But this new world for the Bumblers isn't puppies and rainbows, they trio may find themselves in over their heads—and Uma Thurman is back to make things even more complicated.

Season two finds Maddie determined to reclaim her life after she and the Bumblers escape Max (Brian Benben) and FBI Agent Patrick (Stephen Bishop). Meanwhile, the Bumblers—Ezra, Richard and Jules—begin to master the art of the con just in time for an unexpected adventure. Things get even more complicated when Thurman returns as lethal fixer Lenny Cohen. Executive producer Paul Adelstein will appear in a multi-episode arc as Shelly Cohen, a mysterious fixer—and Lenny's former husband.