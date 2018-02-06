Drake Gives Over $125,000 to Strangers for ''God's Plan'' Music Video

Now that's one good-deed spree!
On Monday, he gave the Miami Senior High School a $25,000 donation and OVO-designed uniforms, then he gifted University of Miami student Destiny James with a $50,000 check towards her tuition and on Tuesday a whole supermarket full of patrons got their groceries bought and paid for by...the one, the only Drake on Tuesday.
Talk about a supermarket sweep!
Shoppers at Sabor Tropical Supermarket got quite the treat when the rapper came into the store around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon with a megaphone and announced that he'd be paying for everyone's items. The rapper reportedly bought at total of $50,000 on the groceries.
Lucky customer Guille Deza told E! News that, "No one knew he was coming at all, we just came to do groceries. Cameras were being set up so we were all wondering what was to happen."
Deza said that the rumor going around the sore was that the music man was doing the good deed as part of his upcoming music video for "God's Plan."
The admirer added the superstar was extremely "nice" and that "he took photos with everyone who asked and shook hands. He helped people find what they were looking for and encouraged all—to buy everything they want and to fill their carts."
The shopper also said that he got a firm handshake from the "Hotline Bling" singer and thanked everyone from the bottom of his heart.
Deza posted some Instagram photos with the Canadian, along with the caption, "A real king when out and paid for everyone's groceries in the store, all the while encouraging people to buy more lol. BE GOOD AND IT'LL COME RIGHT BACK AROUND!!! so much love and bless this man 100 times over for all his generosity."
Another fan Chiofdc posted a shot from the market, "I met drake today at the supermarket , thanks drake for the groceries #drake."
A grateful fan named Ernesto Rodriquez tweeted a photo with Drake and wrote, "Thx for showing Miami Beach some love @Drake! #GodsPlan."
The day prior, University of Miami student Destiny James posted photos with Drake, along with a lengthy captioning explaining how she'd just been given $50,000 for tuition.
"This happened today. I applied to scholarships last year for which I had to write an essay. I received those scholarships and thought that was the end of it. Apparently, my essay and my story made it to other departments. I was contacted this weekend about doing a video speaking about where I come from, things I've been through, and why it is so important for scholarship donors to continue to donate. This was the surprise the whole time. Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition.
She continued, "@champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me! I would've never imagined this happening to me. I'm just a girl from Denmark, SC that wants to MAKE IT and be somebody and for you to see my hard work means the world. Thank you so much. God I thank you. You are so great and amazing! Thank you for blessing me when I thought my hard work was going unnoticed. I'm living out my dreams. God's Plan."
Drake's "God's Plan" hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 after breaking Spotify and Apple Music's single-day streaming record.
—Additional reporting by Taylor Bryant
