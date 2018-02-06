"Scooby Doo Pa Pa" Is the New Dance Craze That You Need to Know About

Y la cosa suena ¡Ra!

There's a dance craze that's been making waves and if you don't know about it yet, let us introduce you to "Scooby Doo Pa Pa" by DJ Kass. Social media superstars like Lele Pons and Inanna Sarkis showcased the infectious song and already have 32 and 26 Million views on each video that Pons shared on Instagram. The duo sports costumes of Velma Dinkley and Daphne Blake from the original Scooby Doo television franchise.

Although the Dominican, New York Based DJ released the song in September, once the Instagram star featured the song multiple times, it became a viral sensation.

A simple search on YouTube will show people of all ages and all over the world showing off their best dance moves to the song.