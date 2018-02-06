Kris Jenner Says Kylie Jenner Is "Doing Great" Since Giving Birth to Baby Stormi

The new mama is happy as can be!

Kylie Jenner revealed on Sunday that she had given birth to a beautiful baby girl. Luckily fans didn't have to wait too long to learn the name of her little bundle, which she announced on Instagram was Stormi. E! caught up with her mom Kris Jenner to see how Kylie and baby are doing.

"Kylie did it her way, which I thought was really beautiful. She just wanted to take the time for her baby and herself. She's doing great" Kris couldn't help but share. She's surrounded by love and tons of flowers! In fact, boyfriend Travis Scott sent her 443 roses. What was the meaning behind that amount?