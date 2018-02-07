A Live-Action Kim Possible Movie is Coming to Disney Channel

Disney Channel
Calling all redheads and naked mole rats!
Starting today, the Disney Channel has begun casting for a live-action Kim Possible movie, meaning a lot of millennial dreams are about to come true.
Kim Possible ran on the Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007 with 87 episodes and two movies. It starred Christy Carlson Romano as the voice of Kim, a high school girl who was also a skilled crime fighter alongside her best friend Ron Stoppable (Will Friedle), his naked mole rat Rufus (Nancy Cartwright), and computer genius Wade (Tahj Mowry). Its iconic theme song was performed by Christina Milian, which rounds out just about the most perfect early 2000s kids' cartoon cast you could imagine.
The series' original creators, Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley, have returned to write the live-action script alongside writer Josh Cagan.
The original series also starred John DiMaggio as the evil Dr. Drakken and Nicole Sullivan as his much smarter sidekick Shego. Kim's parents, James and Ann Possible, were played by Gary Cole and Jean Smart, and her best girlfriend Monique was voiced by Raven Symone. Kim had a rivalry with fellow cheerleader Bonnie Rockwaller, voiced by Zenon's Kirsten Storms. Patton Oswalt also lent his voice to villain Professor Dementor.
While casting has only just started for Kim Possible, your DCOM cravings might still be satisfied by the upcoming song and dance-filled Zombies, which is about a post-zombie apocalypse world in which zombie students have only just been allowed to enroll in a non-zombie high school.
It stars Meg Donnelly and Milo Manheim and premieres Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.
Now please, call us, beep us if you wanna reach us to talk about this incredible sitch, Wade.