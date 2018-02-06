Paris Hilton May Have 3 Wedding Dresses on Her Big Day: "I Love an Outfit Change"

Here comes the bride all dressed in plenty of looks!

Just over a month after Paris Hilton announced she was engaged to Chris Zylka, fans want to know any and all details regarding her upcoming wedding day.

As the businesswoman is finding out, planning a ceremony is easier said than done.

"I've been traveling a lot since I got engaged so I'm going to have a meeting with my mom soon," Paris revealed while celebrating the Rachel Zoe Fall 2018 Presentation with Belvedere Vodka. "We've been on the phone all the time just trying to figure out where we want to do it and the date. It's a lot to plan."

She continued, "It's so hard to plan something like this. My schedule is so crazy. I have friends and family all over the world and I really want it to be the perfect day. Hopefully somewhere close so that everyone can make it from my family."