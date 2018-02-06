Wisin and Yandel to Reunite for World Tour

Wisin and Yandel are back, and this time the former dynamic duo is heading on a world tour, plus expect some new music that's on its way.

The artists have been teasing the news for months and created a lot of speculation on social media. As it turns out, it's exactly what fans hoped it would be. This tour will bring their first concert since 2013, and the kickoff concert will be on March 31st at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheatre in the Dominican Republic.

They will release their new music in the coming weeks, just in time for their tour.