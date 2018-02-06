Inside Quentin Tarantino's Complicated History With His Leading Ladies

Once upon a time, the weirdest visible thing going on with Quentin Tarantino was his obsession with Uma Thurman's feet.

That was a simpler time. Or at least it seemed that way. Now we know that for years seemingly half of Hollywood has been teetering precariously on nondisclosure agreements, whisper networks and who knows how many people's tacit willingness to not be the one to rock the boat.

When Tarantino came forward to the New York Times in October to admit that he "knew enough to do more than [he] did" about Harvey Weinstein, who either with Miramax or The Weinstein Company helped make all of the filmmaker's movies a reality, the article stated that Tarantino's ex-girlfriend Mira Sorvino told him about unwelcome advances and unwanted touching. More than a week beforehand, the New Yorker had published a stomach-churning account of Weinstein's behavior toward several women, including Sorvino.

The NY Times article also notes that Tarantino knew about the settlement Weinstein reached with Rose McGowan, whom Tarantino directed in Death Proof and shared a disturbing scene with in Robert Rodriguez's Planet Terror, when the directors collaborated for the 2007 double feature Grindhouse.

But sandwiched between the mentions of Mira and Rose lies the sentence: "Another actress told him a similarly upsetting story years later." Later in the piece, it reads, "Another actress friend told him a troubling story of unwanted advances by Mr. Weinstein in a hotel room. Mr. Tarantino confronted Mr. Weinstein, who offered the woman what the director described as a weak apology."

There is no mention of Uma Thurman by name in the article, but that actress had to have been Uma Thurman.