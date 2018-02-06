Victoria Beckham Is Up to Her Neck in This Fashion Trend

The poloneck trend is gaining momentum.

Ever since Kaia Gerber walked in the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2018 show wearing a blue turtleneck under a black and white button-down, we've had our eye out for this styling technique. In the NYC February chill, the turtleneck provides extra warmth and comfort. However, it is the added layer of color that makes it a street style-worthy look.

Case in point: Victoria Beckham's layered look.

The fashion designer is big fan of the trend. After the eventful Paris Fashion Week, Victoria arrived in NYC, sporting the poloneck style. Layered under an off-white checkered skirt and blouse, the street style icon opted for a burgundy turtleneck, then finished the look with matching high heeled boots and a statement bag.