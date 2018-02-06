Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name of Her First Child: Stormi

After giving birth to her first child, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her precious little one: Stormi!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the name via Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of the newborn grasping her proud mom's finger. "stormi," Kylie captioned it simply.

Over the weekend, Jenner broke the news that her and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed their first child together with a heartfelt video detailing her pregnancy journey. As for how she's adjusting to life at home with baby Stormi, a source described her first days as the "happiest of her life."

"She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there's nothing that's ever felt so right," the insider shared with E! News. "Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed. Kylie felt so ready to meet the baby and had been counting down the weeks for what felt like forever, she can't believe she's finally here and in her arms and this journey is beginning."