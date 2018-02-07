The X-Files Preview: Mitch Pileggi Promises "You're Going to Find Out Who Skinner Is"

Step aside Mulder and Scully, it's Skinner's time to shine. The X-Files turns the spotlight on Mitch Pileggi's Walter Skinner in "Kitten," the sixth episode of the 10-episode second revival season.

"You're going to find out who Skinner is, why he is the way he is, some of the stuff that he's gone through to make him the person that he is…it was really interesting. I think it was a lot of fun, and Gabe Rotter wrote it and Carol Banker directed it, who was our script supervisor back in the day in Los Angeles and now she's doing very well as a director and I was so pleased to be able to work with her as a director and that she was directing that episode…And Gabe did a wonderful, wonderful job.