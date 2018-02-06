Mark Salling Cremated After Committing Suicide

One week after Mark Salling was found dead, E! News has learned that his body has been cremated.

On January 30, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that the 35-year-old Glee alum was found dead around 8:50 a.m. outside in the northeast San Fernando Valley.

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," the actor's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, told E! News in a statement. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother."

