Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz Proposes After Winning the 2018 Super Bowl

Carson Wentz has more than just a Super Bowl ring to celebrate these days...

He's also celebrating the engagement ring he just put on his now-fiancée's finger!

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback got down on one knee—his good knee, don't worry—following his team's massive Super Bowl LII win on Sunday and proposed to his girlfriend, Maddie Oberg.

"She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring," he cleverly posted on social media. "Can't wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank him enough!"

The athlete also shared several adorable photos, showing that Wentz proposed on a candlelit rooftop (which kind of looks like a castle, but who knows!).