Diane Kruger Defends Her Experience With Quentin Tarantino Following Uma Thurman's Bombshell Revelation

Diane Kruger is speaking out in defense of her experience with Quentin Tarantino.

In case you missed it, Uma Thurman recently revealed the Kill Bill director forced her to do a stunt in 2003 that allegedly nearly killed her. Though the actress said she doesn't believe Tarantino's actions were with malicious intent, noting he was "deeply regretful," many are now questioning his motives across the board.

In fact, an incident between him and Kruger from their work on Inglorious Basterds was uprooted among the discussion.

During the German-American actress' death scene in the 2009 flick, Tarantino insisted on choking her himself to make it look as real as possible.