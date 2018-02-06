Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Pre-Valentine's Day Plans Revealed

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have big plans for that week.
Kensington Palace announced the couple will visit Edinburgh Feb. 13 for their first official joint visit to Scotland.
It looks like the two already have a pretty packed itinerary. They will begin their day by visiting the Esplanade in front of the famous Edinburgh Castle. There, they will be greeted by the Royal Marines Scotland Band. Harry took over the role as Captain General of the Royal Marines from Prince Philip back in December. Then, the couple will watch the firing of the One O'clock Gun—a tradition that dates back to 1861.
After witnessing the gun firing, the couple will head to Social Bite, a sandwich shop that donates its profits to social causes, such as homelessness. During their visit, Harry and Meghan will learn about the organization's work, meet the staff and get a tour of the kitchen.
At the end of their visit, the two lovebirds will attend a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. There, they will celebrate the achievements of the country's youth for Scotland's Year of Young People 2018. The Year of Young People gives people 8 to 26 years old a platform to voice their opinions about social issues and showcase their talents.
Kensington Palace did not reveal whether Harry and Meghan will stay in Scotland for Valentine's Day. However, given his romantic proposal, we're sure Harry has something special for his future bride. After all, Meghan is a big fan of the holiday. Even before her days as a future royal, the former Suits star celebrated the romantic occasion and encouraged others to do the same—even if it meant "being your own Valentine."
"I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have," the actress wrote back in 2016 via her blog The Tig.
This also won't be the first time Meghan has traveled for the holiday. Back in 2016, the actress took a trip to New York to celebrate the occasion with her friends.
"This Valentine's Day I will be with friends, running amok through the streets of New York, likely imbibing some cocktail that's oddly pink, and jumping over icy mounds in my new shoes through the salted snowy streets of the West Village," she wrote via her blog.
As for what she might get her husband-to-be, we're sure Meghan has a few ideas. In her 2015 Valentine's Day Gift Guide, Meghan provided a list of guy-approved gifts, including a customizable throw pillow, argyle socks, fancy headphones, a poker chip set and a beer-making kit. She also revealed a few things she likes to get on Valentine's Day, including flowers from Taylor Tomassi Hill Bouquets in New York, Jo Malone perfume, a luggage tag, and lingerie from Heidi Klum Intimates.
Take note, Prince Harry!