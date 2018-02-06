Danica Patrick Exposes the Truth Behind Curated Social Media Pics

Danica Patrick is once again speaking out about produced social media pictures.
The NASCAR star took to Instagram on Tuesday to post two side-by-side photos of herself in workout attire, showing the difference between a picture that has been stylized and one that has not.
"I posted a before and after pic a while back that showed the difference between a stylized pic and 'normal,'" Danica wrote to her social media followers. "This is same lighting, same pose, just a clothing adjustment. Girls, it's easy to look at pictures on social and get wrapped up in perfection. I'm not perfect, and neither is anyone else."
Getty Images
She continued, "As long as you're putting in the work and eating well, your body will respond. But more importantly, your mind will. You will start saying things like - I can, I will, I'm strong, I feel good, I am happy...... the looks just come as a result of loving yourself through respect and positive self talk. No matter what your shape is, confidence and joy shine way beyond the physical."
Danica then told her fans, "My goal in life is to be light. To be that person that walks into a room or up to someone and they just feel better. That's has nothing to do with the way I look. But, I bet It looks beautiful to someone who needs it. And don't we all want to be lit up? Now go be someone's light today. Or many if you can!"
Back in June 2017, Danica also posted an empowering message about fitness photos on social media.
Alongside side-by-side photos of her abs, Danica wrote to her followers, "I kinda love when people do real vs produced shots. The difference between the two is lighting, pose, and clothes adjustments. We all want to look our best at all times, no shame in that. But don't let someone else's body put yours down. Use it for motivation. Keep digging friends to be the best you! You own that! We all know when we are treating our bodies with the respect it deserves. It's the one and only thing we own for life."
Danica's book Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan that will absolutely Change Your Life was released in December.