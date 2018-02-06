Danica Patrick Exposes the Truth Behind Curated Social Media Pics

She continued, "As long as you're putting in the work and eating well, your body will respond. But more importantly, your mind will. You will start saying things like - I can, I will, I'm strong, I feel good, I am happy...... the looks just come as a result of loving yourself through respect and positive self talk. No matter what your shape is, confidence and joy shine way beyond the physical."

Danica then told her fans, "My goal in life is to be light. To be that person that walks into a room or up to someone and they just feel better. That's has nothing to do with the way I look. But, I bet It looks beautiful to someone who needs it. And don't we all want to be lit up? Now go be someone's light today. Or many if you can!"