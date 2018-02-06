Robert Pattinson Running Shirtless on the Beach Will Get Your Heart Pumping

Robert Pattinson, Shirtless

MiamiPIXX / SBMF / BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson bared his abs on Monday while going for a jog along the beach in Antigua.

The 31-year-old Twilight star ditched the shirt and sneakers and ran barefoot along the sand and surf. Working out in his gym shorts and sunnies, the actor definitely broke a sweat. His personal trainer put him to work by having him do cardio, lift weights and drop some squats.

Pattinson flew down to Antigua for a little rest and relaxation, but it looks like his workout routine doesn't get a holiday.

During the vacation, the Edward Cullen character stayed at the home of Soul to Soul band member Jazzie B in Half Moon Bay.

Robert Pattinson Recalls Magical Twilight Experience: It's All Fond Memories

Robert Pattinson, Shirtless

MiamiPIXX / SBMF / BACKGRID

Looking good, Pattinson!

