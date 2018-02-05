Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Details Personal Struggles in Tearful Message

Tyler Baltierra is opening up about his mental health struggles.
In a new Instagram video posted on Monday evening, the Teen Mom OG star tried to hold back tears when talking with his followers.
"Sometimes, you just don't even really know what to say to your children. I don't ever cry in front of [my daughter] Nova or anything. I don't want her to feel any of that," he explained in his latest social media post. "You have good days, and then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day."
Tyler continued, "But, I know I'm not the only one feeling like this. So if you're in that same boat as me, just hang in there and you're not alone and talk to somebody."
The MTV reality star admitted that he questioned whether he should keep his video up on his page that has more than 2.2 million followers. He ultimately explained his intention behind the clip.
"I'm posting this because I think it's important for people to not feel alone in their struggles. We're humans, we're allowed to have bad days, hard times & weak moments," Tyler shared. "Don't be ashamed of what makes us humans special. You're loved. You're worthy."
He added, "If I can at least connect with one person through this & let them know that they aren't alone in their struggles. It will make being vulnerable worth it #KeepFighting #KeepTalkingMH."
Followers of both Tyler and his wife Catelynn Lowell know that the couple has been open about their mental health struggles. Just last month, Catelynn checked herself into treatment at a facility for undisclosed reasons.
Ultimately, both parents have inspired fans and each other to make mental health a priority.
"I am SO PROUD of this woman! When you have been fighting your whole life to survive...it doesn't just make you a survivor...it makes you a damn WARRIOR!" Tyler recently wrote to his wife. "I love you babe @CatelynnLowell."