You’ll Never Guess Who Stole the Show at the 2018 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

On Monday, the lucky nominees for this year's Oscars gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the annual Oscar nominees luncheon.

Unfortunately, Faces Places director, Agnes Varda, was unable to attend, so her co-director JR came up with the brilliant idea of making not one, but two cut-outs of the French director to take her place on both the red carpet and onstage. And all the attendees loved it.

Clad in a black and white polka dotted outfit, one of the cutouts was of a Varda riding solo and the other was of the famed documentarian holding her adorable cat.