Police Called After Haley Joel Osment's Disturbance at Las Vegas Airport

Haley Joel Osment

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Haley Joel Osment isn't having much luck at the Las Vegas airport.

E! News can confirm police were called after the actor missed a flight out of the famous city.  

A spokesperson for McCarran Airport says law enforcement received a call to visit an American Airlines gate regarding an "unruly passenger." When they arrived on the scene, the passenger was gone.

About one hour later, the spokesperson says a second call was made to police regarding the same person who was allegedly making verbal threats. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the passenger had fled again. The name given on the report was confirmed to be Haley who was asking for assistance.

E! News has reached out to Haley's rep for comment.

Las Vegas Police also confirm to E! News there was a disturbance at the American Airlines gate and no police action was taken. The officer, however, could not comment on the identity of the individual because there was no contact with law enforcement.

A rep for American Airlines was able to confirm that a traveler missed their flight out of Las Vegas on the evening of Super Bowl Sunday.

As a courtesy, the individual was placed on standby for another flight Monday morning from the famous city.

"Due to the passenger's behavior toward our team members this morning, law enforcement was summoned to the gate," a rep shared with E! News. "The passenger was upset we would not confirm him on a flight, after he missed his flight the previous evening."

TMZ was first to report the disturbance. 

—Reporting by Hiba Bary

