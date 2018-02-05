Dwayne Johnson's New NBC Show The Titan Games Will Test Your Limits

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is adding another TV show to his never-ending resume, as the superstar is teaming up with NBC for The Titan Games.
The 10-episode physical competition series will test everyday people as they offer them the chance to compete in epic head-to-head challenges meant to test their mind, body and heart. Of course, the series was inspired by Johnson's desire to motivate and inspire people to reach their potential, and yes, you can expect to see the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star on the show. And in the video above, he's putting out the call to all potential Titans to rise to the challenge. "Titans aren't born, they're made," he says in the super-motivating/slightly intimidating promo.
"We wanted to create a new kind of athletic competition unlike anything ever attempted before," Johnson, 45, said in a statement. "The Titan Games will challenge competitors to succeed in ways no one thought possible while entertaining the whole world at the same time."
"Dwayne's passion and drive for excellence, coupled with his inherent knowledge of all things physical, make him uniquely qualified to partner with us for "The Titan Games," Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said.
Here's NBC's official description of the series:
"In each episode, competitors from across America will step inside an electrifying arena and put themselves to the ultimate test by facing one of six reigning Titans. They will battle their opponents in remarkable feats that will require both mental stamina and physical strength. If a contender can defeat one of the existing Titans, they will take their place as a member of the elite Titan group. However, winning is just the start in this arena. Once one becomes a Titan, they will need to be victorious every week to remain at the top. The season finale will end with an epic battle where the Titans compete against one another in hopes to become the last male and female standing."
The series brings together Universal Television Alternative Studio, A. Smith & Co. Productions and Seven Bucks Productions (which Johnson co-founded).
The Titan Games has yet to announce a premiere date. You can apply to be on the show by visiting nbc.com/TITANS.
