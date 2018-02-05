Melissa McCarthy Becomes a Sexually Liberated Mom in Life of the Party Trailer

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Rothenberg | Mon., Feb. 5, 2018 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia Has Some Beautiful Thoughts on Jack & Rebecca's "Final" Scenes

Haley Joel Osment

Police Called After Haley Joel Osment's Disturbance at Las Vegas Airport

"E! News" Scores at Super Bowl Experience With the Chrisleys

Melissa McCarthy, The Ellen Degeneres Show

In the past year, Melissa McCarthy has graced us with her Sean Spicer impersonations on Saturday Night Live, but it's been a while since we've seen her on the big screen.

However, that's about to change because the actress is starring in a new movie this year called Life of the Party. On Monday, The Ellen Show audience was treated to a first look at her new movie and we've got the sneak peek too!

Directed and co-written by her husband Ben Falcone, Life of the Party isn't your average mother-daughter story. In the movie, McCarthy's character decides to return to college to finally get her degree. And if you think this is just a story about a woman overcoming the odds, you really don't know McCarthy at all!

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Share Hilarious Secrets About Their Marriage With Ellen DeGeneres

The trailer begins with McCarthy throwing what seems to be her ex's belongings into the yard. Tossing her ring into the pile, she then lights it on fire, the explosion knocking her off her feet.

In response to what we can all assume is a terrible breakup, her character, Deanna undergoes a complete transformation, with some help from her daughter, Maddie, portrayed by Molly Gordon. The duo embark on a wild journey, alongside Maddie's college friends, one of whom is played by Gillian Jacobs.

Even fellow comedian Maya Rudolph makes an appearance in the trailer, witty and sharp as always. Also featuring Julie Bowen and Debby Ryan, the movie is bound to be yet another hilarious adventure for McCarthy.

Watch the trailer above!

You can catch Life of the Party in theaters May 11.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melissa McCarthy , Movies , Ellen DeGeneres , Julie Bowen , Maya Rudolph , Trailers , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -