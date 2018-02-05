Kylie Jenner Baby Name Theories Include Butterfly, Monarch and Posie

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her daughter with Travis Scott yesterday.

She explained her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret while simultaneously announcing the baby's birth on Instagram.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."