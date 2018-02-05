Lifetime Has Found Their Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images, Lifetime
Arthur Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images, Lifetime
As they race against the Royal Wedding clock, Lifetime has found their Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The cable network has finished casting the lead roles in their upcoming TV movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance with just three months to go before the real-life lovebirds tie their knot in what will certainly be the wedding of the year. Stepping into the shoes of the dashing royal ginger is relative newcomer Murray Fraser, while Jessica Jones actress Parisa Fitz-Henley will bring the Suits star-turned-global icon to life.
Production on the film begins later this week in Vancouver and Los Angeles, with Lifetime aiming for a spring premiere. And considering the wedding will take place on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Produced by Michael Weiss and Meredith Finn, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will chronicle the courtship and love story between a beloved prince and his new fiancée, examining the history of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan's life as a divorced American actress. Menhaj Huda is directing from a script by Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli.
This isn't the first time Lifetime has shone a spotlight on a royal romance, either. In May of 2011, the same months that the world watched Prince William and Kate Middleton tie the knot, the network debuted William & Kate. Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington starred as the Duchess of Cambridge, while Nico Evers-Swindell portrayed Wills.
Check out the side-by-sides of the actors and their real-world counterparts above and let us know how you think Lifetime did on casting!
Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will debut on Lifetime this spring.