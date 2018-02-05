The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Jokes About Bekah Martinez's "Disappearance"

On Monday, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on their first show in the Atlantis, Paradise Island in The Bahamas and was asked about Bekah being on the missing persons list.

"Now there was news over the weekend that Bekah was on a missing persons list and was found because she was on The Bachelor," Ryan Seacrest said to Arie on the show.

"I think the PSA for that is call your parents," Arie replied.

Kelly then shared that she has a "theory" about Bekah's disappearance.

"Bekah is the girl you choose, wanna know why I have this theory? Because she went into lockdown," Kelly said.