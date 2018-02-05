Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer Teases Han Solo's First Encounter With the Empire

Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, fans got their first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story. The initial footage from the film—all 45 seconds of it—debuted on NBC during the 2018 Super Bowl, featuring glimpses of Kira (Emilia Clarke), Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Beckett (Woody Harrelson) in the prequel. To fans' delight, the first full-length trailer premiered Monday on ABC's Good Morning America.

"I've been running scams on the streets since I was 10. I was kicked out of the Flight Academy for having a mind of my own," a young Han reveals. "I'm going to be a pilot. Best in the galaxy."