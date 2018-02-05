Kevin Hart Fights With a Super Bowl Security Guard and Drops the F-Bomb on Live TV

YouTube
Kevin Hart was excited the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots at the 2018 Super Bowl. In fact, he was so excited that he tried to join the winning team on stage for the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But when a security guard told the 38-year-old comedian he couldn't come up, Hart began to argue with the official. Fans also couldn't help but notice there was a considerable height difference between the two.
The entire incident was captured during the live broadcast and immediately turned into Internet gold.
Watch the tweeted videos to see the viral moment.
How they gonna do @KevinHart4real like that?! ? pic.twitter.com/cXt7kqlsqQ— ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2018
Security: ?Sorry Kevin Hart, you gotta be at least 5-feet tall to get on stage? pic.twitter.com/VHymAX2AgK— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 5, 2018
However, this wasn't Hart's only memorable moment of the night. The Ride Along star also made headlines when he interrupted a post-game interview and dropped the f-bomb on live TV.
Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was answering questions about the big game when Hart swooped in and started flapping like an eagle. He then started yelling that Cox was "the best" defensive player in the league. He also admitted he had been drinking.
"You know what Philadelphia is a great city," Hart said at one point during the broadcast. "I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f--k."
After he realized he swore on live TV, Hart was ejected from the set. Thankfully, everyone was a good sport and laughed about the incident.
Watch the video to the see the hilarious moment.
What was your favorite moment from the Super Bowl? Tell us in the comments section below.
