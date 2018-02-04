This Is Us Super Bowl Episode Finally Reveals What Happens to Jack

Surprise! Jack Pearson didn't die in the fire.

We kinda thought we were being tricked when Jack emerged relatively sorta kinda unscathed from the burning house with the dog in his arms at the start of tonight's "historic" Super Bowl episode. But alas, we were not being tricked. Jack is dead, and he was killed by the fire. Just not in the fire.

And as cavalier as we're trying to be right now, that's not how we're feeling. That was incredibly devastating in so many ways, but mostly because of Mandy Moore 's Emmy-worthy performance. This was her episode to shine and Rebecca's to both fall apart and stay so impossibly together.