Watch the New Avengers: Infinity War Trailer From 2018 Super Bowl

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 6:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Super Bowl LII, celebs

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Bradley Cooper and More Stars Cheer on Their Favorite Teams at 2018 Super Bowl

Tiffany Haddish, Groupon, Super Bowl 2018, Ad

Tiffany Haddish Shows the Pains of Not Shopping Local in 2018 Super Bowl Commercial

Justin Timberlake, halftime show, Super Bowl LII, Prince

Prince's Appearance in Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Sparks Backlash

Get ready to take a trip to the Marvel Universe with the release of the newest Super Bowl trailer for the Avengers.

Your favorite superheroes will once again fight the evil Thanos played by Josh Brolin in Avengers: Infinity War. And if the trailer is any indicator, this one is going to be jam packed with intense battles and emotional losses.

Joining together to fight Thanos is Vision (Paul Bettany), War Machine (Don Cheadle), The Collector (Benico Del Toro), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Wong (Benedict Wong), Shuri (Letitia Wright)and other characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Photos

Ranking the Avengers: Infinity War Makeovers

Avengers: Infinity War, Makeover

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

Despite the mass amount of superheroes fighting just one villain, the newest installment to the franchise might just spell the demise of many characters we have grown attached to over the years.

And while this may be the end of many superheroes, Marvel Studios has the rights to 7,000 characters from the Marvel Universe which means there is a lot of potential for new heroes and worlds we have not yet grown to love.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in movie theaters May 4, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Trailers , Super Bowl , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -