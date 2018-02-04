Wendy's Shades McDonald's in 2018 Super Bowl Commercial

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 5:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Wendy's threw some serious shade at McDonald's in its 2018 Super Bowl commercial.

In its big game spot, the fast-food restaurant aired the following "not-so-hidden gem" from McDonalds.com: "Our beef is flash frozen to seal in fresh flavor." 

Taking a not-so-subtle jab at McDonald's, Wendy's stated, "The iceberg that sank the Titanic was frozen, too (just sayin'). Anyway, we're not fans." The restaurant then went on to claim it uses fresh-never-frozen beef for it hamburgers.

Playing on McDonald's nickname the Golden Arches, Wendy's then stated, "Skip the hamburgers at the Frozen Arches. Head to Wendy's and try a Dave's Double so you can taste the difference for yourself."

It later tweeted the ad and wrote, "If you're frozen, you're gonna get burned."

Watch live on game day: Super Bowl on NBC

Twitter immediately reacted to the shade.

What do you think of Wendy's ad? Tell us in the comments.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -