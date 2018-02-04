Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Features Prince and Plenty of Throwback Hits

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Justin Timberlakeput on the show of a lifetime.
The "Man of the Woods" crooner officially completed his 13-minute 2018 Super Bowl halftime show inside the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Timberlake started his career milestone moment with "Filthy" off his latest album Man of the Woods as he performed for a smaller crowd before making his way into the stadium.
"Let's go!" he urged the thousands of fans watching as he transitioned into his throwback hit "Rock Your Body" surrounded by backup dancers all in sync. However, unlike the 2004 Super Bowl, he was not joined by Janet Jackson as some fans expected. It seems like Timberlake acknowledged the many rumors when he very briefly paused the performance by shouting "Wait!" before launching back into the routine.
Joined by his big band, the Tennessee Kids, it was time to launch into a remixed version of "SexyBack" as his dancers and band kept the performance pulsing. While he recently released his fifth album, it didn't stop him from entertaining the crowd with his older hits, including the 2002 track, "Cry Me a River." He then gave the mic a break and showed off his moves on the field.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
For a change of pace, a full marchine bang dressed in suits surrounded him on the field as Timberlake started his "Suit & Tie" bit. He slowed it down even further when he urged the fans to turn on their phone lights while he took a seat behind a white piano for "Until the End of Time."
While Timberlake wasn't joined by Jackson or 'N Sync, the rumors proved to be true when a projection of a video of Prince onto a giant banner appeared behind the performer as the two sang the late icon's classic track, "I Would Die 4 U."
After a 360-degree performance of "Mirrors," the show would not be complete with Timberlake's recent chart-topper, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" While he sang the hit, the Grammy winner paid a visit to fans in the stands as he walked up and down the staircases while dancers dressed in colorful shirts kept the show going down below.
"It's gonna go by quick," Timberlake said in a behind-the-scenes video ahead of the show—and he wasn't kidding. Before we knew it, the singer's grand finale had arrived. Just like that, he took back football's night and made it his very own.