Justin Timberlake's 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show Features Prince and Plenty of Throwback Hits

Justin Timberlakeput on the show of a lifetime.

The "Man of the Woods" crooner officially completed his 13-minute 2018 Super Bowl halftime show inside the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Timberlake started his career milestone moment with "Filthy" off his latest album Man of the Woods as he performed for a smaller crowd before making his way into the stadium.

"Let's go!" he urged the thousands of fans watching as he transitioned into his throwback hit "Rock Your Body" surrounded by backup dancers all in sync. However, unlike the 2004 Super Bowl, he was not joined by Janet Jackson as some fans expected. It seems like Timberlake acknowledged the many rumors when he very briefly paused the performance by shouting "Wait!" before launching back into the routine.

Joined by his big band, the Tennessee Kids, it was time to launch into a remixed version of "SexyBack" as his dancers and band kept the performance pulsing. While he recently released his fifth album, it didn't stop him from entertaining the crowd with his older hits, including the 2002 track, "Cry Me a River." He then gave the mic a break and showed off his moves on the field.