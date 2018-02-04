Surprise! The Cloverfield Paradox Will Stream on Netflix After the 2018 Super Bowl

Ava DuVernay promised something big and she wasn't kidding!
Ahead of the 52nd Super Bowl Sunday night, the Oscar-nominated director teased her millions of followers with a hint about something in store for the night's broadcast.
"#FilmTwitter is going to explode tonight," she alerted everyone online. "Something is coming that I can hardly believe. Lawd. History in the making."
Naturally, the hint sent followers into a frenzy theorizing over what she could be referencing. However, it wasn't long before the proof was on everyone's screens when a trailer for The Cloverfield Paradox aired with little prior publicity. As an added twist, the film will be available to stream on Netflix after the big game.
With the story by Oren Uziel and Doug Jung, screenplay by Uziel and directed by Julius Onah, the movie also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo among others.
"Woman of color-led, sci-fi thriller released worldwide day + date w/ big Netflix muscle for black director, his super producer + POC cast," DuVernay tweeted. "No advance press, ads, trailer. Straight to the people. Gamechanger. Congrats to helmer #JuliusOnah + my dears JJ, Gugu, David. #Cloverfield."
Meanwhile, fans joked about the Cloverfield franchise's increasingly quick transitions from trailer to silver screen—or, in this case, small screen.
As for a synopsis of the wave-making film, Netflix has described the plot as the following: "Orbiting above a planet on the brink of war, scientists test a device to solve an energy crisis and end up face-to-face with a dark alternate reality."
Thankfully, you don't have to wait very long to watch the movie and figure out the mystery!