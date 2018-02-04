Pink Kicks Off 2018 Super Bowl With Powerful National Anthem Performance

Pink

NBC

Before the New England Patriots faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2018 Super Bowl, Pink took the field to sing the National Anthem.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer didn't let the frigid temperatures at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. hinder her performance. Dressed in silver, the artist belted out the lyrics and gave a truly memorable performance that spurred a roaring round of applause. 

Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl is a dream come true for Pink. In a recent Instagram post, the artist revealed she's wanted to sing the song ever since she saw her "idol" Whitney Houston perform the National Anthem at the big game in 1991.

However, her dreams were also dashed when the artist came down with the flu.

"And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can't write this stuff I swear!" she wrote on Instagram. "And here we are. I've arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it's a contest, babies, you win."

Pink isn't the only celebrity set to take the stage tonight. Justin Timberlake will also perform during the halftime show.

