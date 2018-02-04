Pink Kicks Off 2018 Super Bowl With Powerful National Anthem Performance

Before the New England Patriots faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2018 Super Bowl, Pink took the field to sing the National Anthem.

The "Beautiful Trauma" singer didn't let the frigid temperatures at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. hinder her performance. Dressed in silver, the artist belted out the lyrics and gave a truly memorable performance that spurred a roaring round of applause.

Singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl is a dream come true for Pink. In a recent Instagram post, the artist revealed she's wanted to sing the song ever since she saw her "idol" Whitney Houston perform the National Anthem at the big game in 1991.