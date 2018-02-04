Jennifer Lawrence Plays a Sexy Spy in Red Sparrow Super Bowl 2018 Trailer

Introducing the latest sexy and deadly onscreen Russian spy, Jennifer Lawrence!

Wearing several wigs, the actress plays a Russian intelligence officer named Dominia Egorova in the movie Red Sparrow. A new trailer for the film was released on Sunday during the 2018 Super Bowl.

Her character is manipulated into joining the Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service. There, she is trained to seduce enemies. But she falls for a CIA officer and U.S. mole, played by Joel Edgerton, and considers becoming a double agent.

Red Sparrow also stars Charlotte Rampling as the headmistress of Sparrow School, Weeds' Mary-Louise Parker as a U.S. senator and Jeremy Irons as a Russian general.