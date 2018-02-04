EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Nursery

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Show Off Their Baby Bumps Together: "What a Magical Ride It's Been"

Kate Middleton PSA

Kate Middleton Launches Children's Mental Health Week 2018 With Personal Video

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Dinosaurs Face Extinction (Again) in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott's baby girl will have an amazing wardrobe and plenty of room all to herself, and not just because her mom's got a giant house.

Kylie announced on Instagram on Sunday that she had given birth to a daughter, her and Travis' first child, four days prior. She had never until that point confirmed she was pregnant, despite multiple reports over the past few months.

Along with her announcement, she also shared a YouTube video that chronicles her pregnancy. She is seen opening a baby gift of a pair of baby Nikes, given by BFF Jordyn Woods...and an entire row of shelves lined with baby shoes. Kylie also shows a couple of rack of multiple baby outfits, including bodysuits and dresses, many of which are pink.

Several months ago, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started setting up not one but two rooms for her child, E! News has learned. A source said Kylie was "obsessed with buying things for the baby and figuring out what the nursery will look like."

Another source said she had decorated the nursery in classic light pink and white.

"She wanted it to be very clean and simple," the source said.

Kylie Jenner's Quotes on Motherhood

Kylie Jenner, Nursery, Shoes, GIF

YouTube

Kylie Jenner, Nursery, Clothes, GIF

YouTube

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, baby shoes

Getty Images/Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Kylie's child is mom Kris Jenner's eighth grandchild. Sister Khloe Kardashian is currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's first child together.

Sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye Westwelcomed their third child, a daughter named Chicago West, via surrogate last month. The baby makes her onscreen debut in Kylie's baby video.

Kris has been helping all three daughters plan their nurseries, E! News has learned.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Pregnancies , Babies , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -