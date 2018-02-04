Kim Cattrall's Brother Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Kim Cattrall announced on Sunday that her brother Christopher Cattrall has died, hours after she posted on social media a plea to help find him after he was reported missing in their native Canada.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police had said the 55-year-old had not been seen in Lacombe, Alberta since January 30. Christopher, whose family called him Chris, was one of the Sex and the City actress' three siblings and her only brother.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," Kim, 61, said on Twitter and Instagram later in the day, alongside a photo of her and her brother "At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

Kim Cattrall Issues Plea to Find Missing Brother Christopher Cattrall

In her earlier plea, the actress had called Christopher a "a one of a kind brother."

She said he had left his home with his keys, cell phone and wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked, saying, "This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs."

